Burnley boss Sean Dyche is Premier League manager of the month for February

Clarets boss Sean Dyche has been named Premier League manager of the month for February.

And Dyche attributes Burnley’s turnaround in fortunes to a deep inner belief in the methods employed at the club.

Burnley are currently seven games unbeaten in the Premier League, and in February, won two and drew two of their four outings, beating Southampton and Bournemouth, while drawing with Arsenal and Newcastle United.

That eight-point tally beat fellow nominees Mikel Arteta of Arsenal, Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer- whose last defeat came against Burnley at Old Trafford last month - and Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder.

And Dyche said, after his first such award since March 2018: “Really pleased, it’s the usual thing, it sounds like a cliche, but it’s true, it’s on behalf of my staff and players - players particularly I think.

“A lot of question marks over myself and the players before we got on a strong run, and then we delivered - they certainly did, with the support of the staff.

“And that culminated in the manager of the month award, so I’m very pleased for all concerned.”

Burnley came out of a run of four-successive defeats before embarking on their current sequence of form, and Dyche added: “I think when you’re dealing with your players and staff all the time and know the ins and outs, there becomes that deeper depth of trust and through tough times we’ve often pulled through and delivered results, and that’s what didn’t change.

“We had that feeling among the group, I didn’t feel we were far off, even though we’d lost four on the trot, and then we’ve turned the margins the right way and got results.

“Once you’re on a run, confidence builds and it starts knocking on to the next game.

“I’ve been pleased with the mentality and also the hard work that’s gone into that to make it grow.”

Burnley’s Premier League best is eight games unbeaten, and, as and when the league resumes, can they match that?: “There are no gimmes, it owes you nothing for the form you’re in now, but I think we’ve got a nice way of working, a calmness and level-headedness, not just me, the players and my staff, and I think that brings an assured feeling.

“So as long as we stick with that and find our way through all the different games, I think we’ll put more points on the board.”