Burnley boss Sean Dyche laughs off Vedat Muriqi link

The transfer market continues to be a source of frustration for Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

Dyche admitted on New Year’s Day it was “unlikely” there would be new faces at Turf Moor this month.

But, having seen Danny Drinkwater return to parent club Chelsea, before joining Aston Villa on loan, Dyche has also lost striker Ashley Barnes for a month or so after a hernia operation.

He would like to add to his squad, but accepts it isn’t easy, especially in the winter window.

Dyche was asked specifically about a link coming from Turkey, suggesting Burnley and Spurs were keen on Fenerbahce’s Kosovan striker Vedat Muriqi.

It seemed outlandish to begin with, and Dyche smiled: “I think it’s improbable, like many of these things.

“I’m not quite sure there’s that much strength in the story, and if it’s anything like £21m, £18m, whatever, I would imagine not.”

One rumour which has reared its head again this window, having come up several times previously, is that of Burnley interest in Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill.

I understand there is a general interest, which hasn’t as yet moved into a formal offer for the former Preston man, who scored a fine free kick against the Clarets in pre-season at Deepdale in 2014.

Dyche said: "Any player that we think is increasing the capacity of the team currently and in the future, and ideally if we can sign enough players where we cover all of those things, then it would be helpful, but it is not always that easy.

"The thing with recruitment in football now, is that on paper it is a very easy situation

"As I always say, there are so many players we have been linked with.

"It gets more dramatic or deeper or wider every year, probably because we have been in the Premier League longer.

"We try and look for players who we think can affect what we try and do, if we find the right ones then we will be interested and if we don't we don't.

"If the finance is there, then we will try and activate on it, but there is so many names that we could throw them round all day."