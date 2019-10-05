Burnley boss Sean Dyche not getting carried away as Clarets go fourth after win over Everton

Sean Dyche typically wasn’t getting carried away as Burnley went fourth in the Premier League table with a 1-0 win over 10-man Everton at Turf Moor.

Jeff Hendrick volleyed in an Ashley Westwood corner after Seamus Coleman was dismissed for two yellow cards, after a late challenge on Erik Pieters, which ultimately forced the left back off, and a clumsy leap into Dwight McNeil.

Jeff Hendrick celebrates his winning goal

That took Burnley to their highest position since December 2017.

Dyche is only interested in where his side finish the season, however: “I’ve not been too bothered about league position, I like the one at the end of the season, that’s the one I focus on. The bit in between is for everyone else to decide what they think.”

On the game itself, Dyche felt his side edged a tight encounter: “A strange one early, It was a really tight game first half, two teams trying to open each other up with not many chances.

“Equally, not much in the game second half, that started pretty much the same, then the sending off.

“Personally, from a management point of view, credit to Everton, because they opened up the pitch even more, threw caution to the wind, and it kind of out us out of kilter a little bit.

“That sometimes happens with 10, sometimes you dominate, sometimes it becomes tricky, and today was a tricky one.

“I thought we saw our way through the next seven or eight minutes and calmed it down, so I was pleased with that, and then we score a good set piece.

“Then, really, It was about seeing the game out, rather than chasing it, and I thought we did that well overall.

“And there’s obviously the history form last season, would that play a part, well I don’t think it did.”

Coleman’s dismissal was key, but Dyche thought he could have seen red for his first challenge on Pieters: “He’s not that type of player at all, but the first one is not a great challenge, and probably in the modern way the game is, it’s a red.

“By the time the second one comes around, the referee’s really got no choice.

“It’s not a malicious challenge, the second one, and the first is a genuine accident, but the problem is the referee’s job is not to define whether he thought it was an accident, it’s to define whether it’s a poor challenge, and I think it probably was.”