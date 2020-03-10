Burnley boss Sean Dyche on Dwight McNeil: "If he had a fashionable badge on him, I think people would be raving about him."

Sean Dyche is convinced there would be more hype surrounding Dwight McNeil if he played for a more “fashionable” club.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the most precocious players in Europe's big five leagues, making his 51st Premier League appearance against Spurs on Saturday.

Dwight McNeil is hauled down by Giovani Lo Celso

McNeil recently became the youngest player to reach 10 career Premier League assists since Raheem Sterling in November 2014, when he played in Matej Vydra to open the scoring against Bournemouth.

He later scored the third in a 3-0 win at Turf Moor, and now has five assists and two goals this season.

McNeil provided the cross which led to Chris Wood's opener in the 1-1 draw against Spurs on Saturday, and one moment later in the game summed up his confidence and prodigious ability.

He showed a real gossamer touch to beat Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, and then nutmegged centre back Toby Alderweireld, before Lo Celso was forced to haul him down and take a booking.

The Rochdale-born wideman was described on express.co.uk on Saturday as "perhaps the worst kept secret in English football".

And Dyche said: "We are not a fashionable badge.

"If he had a fashionable badge on him, I think people would be raving about him.

"I am not saying people aren't giving him credit, because most are, but I think they would be properly raving about him.

"I think he is a very talented young player, and I have said it since day one.

"He is still improving, and still knows he has to improve, and that is the good side of it.

"He still has a long way to go to be the real deal, but he is on line to be a very strong player in the Premier League."

McNeil's reputation is growing in the Premier League, however.

Jose Mourinho brought on Serge Aurier to play on the right of midfield to back up Japhet Tanganga and double up on McNeil.

Dyche noted: "Credit to him, they tried to lock him down and put a player on to try and make him go the other way, and he responded by keeping going.

"He nearly creates one and has one blocked on its way in near the end, has a couple of crosses and a lovely slip for Vyds when he was coming off his shape and doing all the things we want him to do.

"I think that is 51 Premier League games pretty much on the bounce, and for a player who started that run at 19 and has just turned 20, I think that is absolutely top class."