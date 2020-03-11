Burnley boss Sean Dyche on the "difficult" decision to recall top-scorer Chris Wood at the expense of Matej Vydra against Spurs

Clarets boss Sean Dyche revealed it was a tough decision to restore top scorer Chris Wood to the starting line up at the expense of Matej Vydra.

But he was delighted with Vydra's response, and the way he impacted the game against Spurs at Turf Moor as a substitute.

Chris Wood

Vydra came on for Wood, who suffered a hamstring injury, at Southampton midway through the first half, going on to score the winner.

And the Czech Republic international started the following two games, scoring in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth, before being replaced in the second half at Newcastle United by the fit-again Wood.

Wood got the nod against Spurs, claiming his 11th goal of the season in a 1-1 draw, with Vydra coming on for the in-form Jay Rodriguez just before the hour.

And the former Derby County man had an impact, forcing the best save of the game from Hugo Lloris, while it took a desperate intervention from Eric Dier to prevent a clear opportunity, after cutting inside Toby Alderweireld from Dwight McNeil's pass.

Dyche has Wood, Rodriguez and Vydra in fine fettle, with Ashley Barnes closing on a return to fitness, and he admitted: "It was difficult.

"I stood by Vyds last week when Woody was coming back from his hamstring, and there was a moment in time of 'do you play him or not?'

"I thought he came on and affected the game at Newcastle and I think he was effective again (against Spurs), particularly first half.

"I thought him and Jay Rod were good.

"But I am really pleased with Vyds. He took the decision well and came in and affected the game, so it is really, really nice to have three firing and Barnesy not too far away."

Dyche has long spoken of the importance of the bench and the squad, about being ready when your chance comes, and he added: "I am really pleased with the group, because it is not easy.

"Robbie Brady has had to be really patient, and Vyds has had to be patient.

"There was no disappointment from him, you saw that, that was a really pleasing thing.

"He came on and affected the game and got two chances.

"I am pleased with the mentality of the squad, and it is so important that the players who are not playing stay on their levels, and it forces the players who are playing to play well, because if they don't, then they come out at some point."

One of the players patiently waiting for his chance is January signing Josh Brownhill, but since his arrival, midfielders Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood and Jeff Hendrick have maintained their standards.

Dyche was delighted with his central midfield duo in particular against Spurs: "I thought the two midfield lads were terrific, the workload they got through and their effort, and some of the times they controlled the game and got hold of the ball I thought was really pleasing."