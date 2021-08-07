Burnley boss Sean Dyche open-minded on potential Aaron Lennon return

Aaron Lennon

Lennon was named as a trialist for Tuesday’s 1-0 home win over Newcastle United behind closed doors, coming on after an hour, and the former Clarets winger played the last 15 minutes as Burnley rounded off their pre-season schedule with a 2-0 defeat against Cadiz at Turf Moor.

The former England international left Burnley ahead of Project Restart last June, with his contract due to expire, and spent last season with Turkish Süper Ligclub Kayserispor, making 36 appearances.

However, he has terminated his contract with Kayserispor by mutual consent, and is again available as a free agent.

Burnley have been short in the wide areas since the departure of Lennon, and released Robbie Brady this summer at the end of his contract.

Having lost out on Ashley Young to his former club Aston Villa, the Clarets are keen on Maxwel Cornet of Lyon, Ademola Lookman of RB Leipzig and Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal, but Lennon could be an option.

Dyche didn’t want Lennon to leave last summer, and said after the defeat to Cadiz: “He got in touch with me in the summer and said he could he come in.

”I said yeah, and he said he was really fit and well and had played quite a bit of football last season.

“As you know he was someone I didn't want to leave in the first place, there were a lot of complications to that story.

“At the minute it is an open situation and he is just training with us, but he is allowed to play so I said by all means come and get involved.

“And we are short in those areas as everyone knows, so at the moment we are just leaving it open like that.