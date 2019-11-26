Burnley boss Sean Dyche praises midfield duo

Sean Dyche has hailed midfield duo Ashley Westwood and Jack Cork, for the work that goes unseen.

The pair have been virtual ever-presents - Westwood starting every Premier League game, with Cork all bar two, after he suffered a back injury at Aston Villa - as Burnley have climbed to seventh in the top flight.

Westwood will be suspended for Saturday's visit of Crystal Palace to Turf Moor, after picking up his fifth booking of the season at Watford on Saturday, but Dyche admits he and Cork are somewhat unsung heroes, in a side where goalscorers Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes, or England internationals James Tarkowski and Nick Pope often take the plaudits.

Dyche said after the 3-0 win at Watford: “First half I thought they were a little bit off, second half they were very good, the stuff fans don’t always see, and managers, coaches and fellow players admire.

“I think the strength those two have is doing the hard yards, to make sure others combine to help us win the game.

"They played their part in that as well, but they will do the miles, all the ugly things it takes for us to win games, because we haven’t always got the technical talent of other sides.

“We have to find a way of winning and do it as regularly as we can to get what we want."