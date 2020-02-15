Burnley boss Sean Dyche's thoughts after Matej Vydra's wonder goal sees off Southampton

Sean Dyche hailed striker Matej Vydra's patience and perseverance after the substitute's first goal in 17 months gave the Clarets a 2-1 win at Southampton.

Signed for £11m in the summer of 2018, having been the Championship's top scorer with Derby, the Czech international has only started three Premier League games for the club.

Matej Vydra slams in the winning goal

He has only made 10 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and, having been linked with moves to Aston Villa, Rangers and a number of European clubs during the transfer window, was expected to be a target for Russian clubs before their deadline on February 22nd.

However, with Ashley Barnes out after a hernia operation, Chris Wood pulled up in the first half at St Mary's with a hamstring problem, and the former Watford man got an extended opportunity to impress.

And he took it, controlling a pass from Jeff Hendrick, before turning and lashing in a thumping left-foot shot on the hour to put Burnley back in front.

It proved the winner, as the Clarets went 10th in the table, and Dyche said: "You need big moments sometimes to win games, and that was a big moment, in a tight game.

"Vyds has stuck at it, and he does do as many other players here do when they're not in the side, and has the respect of the group.

"When he walked in the dressing room they were buzzing for him, because we've got such an honest group, they know it's hard when you're not playing.

"But the players know and respect the players not playing, and when they come in, they've got to be ready.

"Our players are ready, and Vyds showed signs of that today, not just his finish, but the work ethic to work for the side and it's a brilliant goal, without doubt, the icing on the cake."

In a week where Ben Gibson was allowed to train with former club Middlesbrough after a deadline day move to Watford failed to materialise, Vydra has kept his head down and got his reward.

Dyche admitted: "It's hard, there was a lot of talk in the window about whether he'd be here - not from me by the way - and then he'd been on a couple of times and it hadn't quite happened for him, a couple of tough spells, 20/25 minutes, but I told him 'stick at it, we believe in what you're doing, you're training well, looking sharp, and it showed.

"There were a number of moments where he looked a lot sharper and his eye was in.

"By the way, what a fine pass from Jeff Hendrick...people go on about long balls, I love that, that's a 30/35-metre pass, so it's classed as a long ball.

"That's impossible, people say 'long ball' as if it's derogatory, but that's a fantastic ball, great movement from Vyds as well, he just comes away from the centre half three yards, gets turned and it's an absolutely fantastic finish.

"I didn't realise how high it bounced, it ends up almost like a volley, dropping onto his left foot, and he's caught it so clean."

Depending on the fitness of Wood and Barnes, Vydra is in line to make his first league start of the season against Bournemouth next Saturday, and it is up to him to build on his efforts against the Saints: "I've always been a fan of that, I remember back in the day, when Charlie Austin got sold two days before the season, I remember speaking about it being a great opportunity for the next person, and that was Vokesy, who was absolutely fantastic for us, over a number of seasons.

"When your chance comes, take it. Those are the rules of the game, if you're waiting, take it.

"We like to encourage the lads here to be ready to take it, and I think they are.

"When players have come in, they've been fit and ready to perform."

Vydra's gametime has been limited, but Wood, Barnes and Jay Rodriguez have scored goals when selected in front of him.

Dyche didn't lose faith in his ability, however: "He has never not been in my plans, we have some pretty handy centre forwards in my opinion with Barnesy, Woody and Jay Rod who has come in and is looking sharper and sharper.

"Sometimes it is just facts, it doesn't make him (Vydra) a bad player, not remotely, but you have to earn the right to replace them guys because they have been doing it year on year for a long time in the Premier League.

"Vyds has had to bide his time and earn the right to go and play and that is how we play here, I have never signed anyone and give them a shirt. Not one."