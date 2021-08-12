Burnley boss Sean Dyche still hopeful of adding to his squad

Sean Dyche

Burnley open their season at home to Brighton on Saturday, having only been able to bring in young central defensive prospect Nathan Collins from Stoke City, and Wales international goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey after his contract expired at Crystal Palace.

Dyche knows he has to add to his options in the wide areas, with Dwight McNeil and Johann Berg Gudmundsson his only out and out senior wingers, but, all told, he is in a positive frame of mind ahead of the big kick-off, as opposed to the start of last season, when he was frustrated with a number of issues.

Dyche said of his side's preparations: "The recruitment side has been a challenge, it always is, so that's something I'm used to - ongoing hopes we can recruit in the areas we need - but that aside, I think the team prep has been really good.

"The pre-season has gone well generally, starting with the fitness, because that is important after last year, we had so many injuries to contend with.

"We still have a couple, Kevin Long is still out, Dale Stephens is still out, so those two will be a bit longer, but we're generally looking stronger in that area.

"The actual fitness physically has been really good, and form has been decent, so a lot of positives going into the season."

As regards progress in the transfer market, Dyche added: "We're not that much closer at the current time, I'm speaking to the owners freely, Alan Pace particularly, about what we can do.

"There are situations we are involved in, the numbers still have to work - the new people will hopefully adjust slightly but it's not going to be a radical shift.

"We're pleased with the business we have done, Nathan is going to mould into a very good player, Wayne is different obviously, with his experience, but that has allowed Bailey Peacock-Farrell to go out and get first team football, which we wanted.

"Some of the young players have had a good pre-season, although that doesn't necessarily mean they are bone fide first team players.

"But we do need to recruit, the wide areas are quite obvious where we are light, we are looking in those areas, but the players have to fit the model and way we work here."

Former Burnley winger Aaron Lennon has been training with the club, featuring in three friendly games to date, but he has yet to make the arrangement more permanent: "He's training with us, but there's nothing to report at the moment, he is active with us, I've had a loose chat with him about what might be, the ifs and ands, but the main thing for him is being fit and well, which he is, and he's still hungry for it."

Burnley will have Matt Lowton available, after he missed the 2-0 defeat against Cadiz last Saturday, due to a family member contracting COVID-19: "He's okay, he's clear, having missed the last game, and he's available."