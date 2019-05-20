Burnley boss Sean Dyche to leave no stone unturned in the summer

Sean Dyche intends to work relentlessly over the summer to improve his side for a fourth-successive Premier League campaign.

Burnley had a testing campaign this time around, eventually finishing 15th.

However, the Clarets had to recover from a poor start, which saw them only take 12 points from their opening 19 games.

There were many factors involved – including the club’s Europa League involvement and injuries.

But Dyche knew when the summer transfer window closed that he was two or three players short, after only being able to bring in Joe Hart, Matej Vydra and Ben Gibson, all in the week before deadline day.

Hart played second fiddle to Tom Heaton over the second half of the season, while Vydra and Gibson’s opportunities were severely restricted.

Dyche feels his players will be better for their experiences this season, but said: “With life at Burnley, it stops still and then re-starts.

“The last one does not guarantee you the next one.

“We are always looking to layer up and strengthen in the market and it is difficult. There are no guarantees.

“We have earned the right this year and that is a good thing for all I think.

“Everyone can have a pleasant summer and make sense of it, and then we want to work in as many ways as we can to strengthen the club and the team.

“That is not always easy. But I think the players will be stronger, I think it is likely that we won’t have as many injuries next season and the players will be another year wiser in the Premier League so that is a good start.”

Technical director Mike Rigg is now on board to assist with identifying targets, but Dyche feels it is difficult to spot a bargain, with money the only thing which can make things happen: “It’s getting more and more difficult, the obvious ones for us Tarky, Popey, Gudmundsson, it’s different with Dwight coming through the system, but they are not as easy to find anymore.

“And if you do, their clubs say they want £29m or something, a lot of money.

“Business models in football have gone out of the window, so no one really deals with the business model, they just say ‘give us this number or we’ll keep them’.

“You might think they’re not in that great order, but they’re not bothered, therefore pay the money or don’t.

“It’s getting harder and harder to get the deals done.

“Then you add in development time, Gudmundsson was in and out his first season, Popey had to sit tight, Tarky - will people give us that time now?

“The eyes on us are a bit sharper now, why aren’t you winning? why aren’t you playing this way? why aren’t you spending this?

“It’s harder to find the diamonds but it’s part of the challenge.”