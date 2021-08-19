Burnley boss Sean Dyche "waiting on news" of transfer situations

Maxwel Cornet

With just over a week to go before the deadline, Burnley continue to work to add to Dyche's squad, with chairman Alan Pace admitting last week the club had made "multiple bids" for players.

The Clarets are trying to push through a deal for Lyon wideman Maxwel Cornet, but Dyche says there is nothing to report of any substance at present.

Asked if he was expecting any arrivals, Dyche said: "Not at the moment, I'm waiting on news of possible situations, but there's nothing imminent, so I shall wait.

"There's a few things we're attempting to work on, but there's a few things that have got away from us, so it's the usual kind of situation."

Dyche hasn't carried the frustrated air of previous windows, and, while additions are clearly needed, he added: "There's always been an urgency to try and get players in, every manager wants their players in before the first day of pre-season, but it's just very rarely happened here.

"In my time here it's usually been late in the window, usually situations have occurred, chess pieces have moved with other clubs, and the dominoes tumble to move forwards.

"Sometimes one deal knocks on, not always when it's £100m! But that middle and lower market, so you have to keep your ear to the ground, ready for any situations that come our way.