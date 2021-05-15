Burnley boss Sean Dyche's thoughts on 4-0 defeat at home to Leeds United; Report goes in to referee after Dwight McNeil/Ezgjan Alioski incident

Dwight McNeil challenges Ezgjan Alioski

During Burnley's 4-0 defeat at Turf Moor against the Whites - as the Clarets went a club record nine home games without a win in the top flight for the first time - McNeil gave away a free kick for what looked a soft foul on the Macedonian, and bent down to scream in his face.

Alioski stuck out his tongue and appeared to make a 'raspberry' gesture, which some on social media felt may have been more offensive.

Dyche explained: "There is a report that has gone in to the the referee and that will be passed onto the FA

"One of our players has made the report and I was just there to be a witness of the report and not of the incident.

"There has a report been made by one of our players to the referee and that is where it will stay for now."

McNeil was substituted shortly after, but Dyche added: "I was going to take Dwight off anyway."

As regards the game, Dyche felt it was closer than the scoreline suggested: "Leeds have been fantastic this season, they are active and fast and work on turnover, and we didn't allow them to do that early in the game, and then the one time we did, we were mis-shapen and they scored the goal.

"They get their noses in front, and second half we started alright, had a really big chance where their keeper makes a save from Matej Vydra, and then they get sort of a lucky deflection, and it's tough then because we have to open up, which we did.

"We then had another golden chance, and unfortunately they opened us up twice and very very clinical.