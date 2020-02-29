Burnley captain Ben Mee leading a golden generation at Turf Moor

Ben Mee might not know it now, but in time the Burnley skipper will come to understand that he's guided a golden generation at Turf Moor.

After pocketing 13 points from their previous five games the Clarets are now on course to secure a fifth successive season in the Premier League - the first time the club will have done so in half-a-century.

Back then Burnley played in England's top flight for 24 consecutive campaigns - stretching from 1947 until 1971 - at a time when they won the championship under Harry Potts.

History is being made before our eyes, though Mee might not get the opportunity to take it all in until their achievements are remembered in the future.

"It's another one to tick off [five successive seasons in PL]," said Mee, who succeeded Tom Heaton as captain.

"We don't really know the stats, but we're enjoying it and we know it's a really good time for the club. We want to keep it that way, progress and keep doing well.

"When you're involved in it I think it's different. Once you're in it, it doesn't really seem like much because you're just rolling with it.

"You just take it as it comes, but in 10 or 20 years time we'll probably look back on it and realise what we've done. For now we just want to keep going and keep improving.

"We want to continue breaking these records that we've been breaking, write new pieces of history and do well for the club."

Burnley will rewrite the books once again should they win for a third time on the bounce on the road this weekend.

The Clarets haven't beaten Newcastle United at St James's Park since April 1976, when Peter Noble's goal proved to be the decider in what turned out to be the club's final time at that level in 33 years.

Mee said: "We'll have to tick that one off this weekend then, I guess. That would be a nice thing to do. We want to get to that 40-point mark as soon as possible.

"When we get our noses in front we are tough to break down and tough to beat at that stage. When we do get ahead we do feel confident that we're going to see it out.

"We're very good at doing that. I don't know if there's any secret, we just work hard every week.

"Things weren't going for us before this run, but we stuck at it and continued to do what we do. The work we've been doing has been paying off.

"A bit of experience helps there as does belief as well. There's a lot of belief in the squad that we can go on and win games anywhere we go.

"The experience is there, but the work we do week in week out and winning games brings the confidence and belief into the team."