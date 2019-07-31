Burnley captain Heaton set for Aston Villa move

Reports in the Midlands suggest Burnley have agreed a deal to sell captain Tom Heaton to Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

It is suggested an £8m offer, plus £500,000 in add ons, was agreed last night, after the 33-year-old played the first half for the Clarets in their 6-1 friendly win over Nice at Turf Moor.

Heaton is set to undergo a medical at Villa before the weekend, with Nick Pope set to take over as number one at Burnley after agreeing a new four-year deal in May, with the option of a further year.

That piece of business led to speculation as to whether that meant Pope had been earmarked as the club’s future first choice, with boss Sean Dyche admitting it was a tough decision to make, with Joe Hart also in the mix, as to who to hand the gloves for the opening game against Southampton a week on Saturday.

Pope has missed the last three warm up games with a tight groin, but could return against Parma on Saturday.

Heaton was Dyche’s first permanent signing, arriving on a free from Bristol City in the summer of 2013, having almost joined Dyche at Watford the year before.

The former Manchester United youngster went on to earn three England caps while at the club, and captained Burnley to the Championship title in 2016, winning two promotions and enjoying four out of five seasons in the Premier League.

Heaton, out of contract next summer, has exactly 200 appearances for the club, and would leave as arguably one of the club’s best keepers in modern times.