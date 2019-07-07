Burnley close in on Netherlands international

Burnley are closing in on a move for Stoke City’s Netherlands international left back Erik Pieters.

Pieters, 30, is out of favour at the Bet365 Stadium, having ended the season on loan in France with Amiens.

Capped 18 times for his country, and part of the UEFA Under 21 European Championship-winning Dutch side in 2007, Pieters started his career with Utrecht before joining PSV Eindhoven for €2.5m in 2008, where he played Champions and Europa League football.

He joined Stoke for £3m in 2013, forming a formidable partnership down the left with Marko Arnautovic.

However, he was part of the Potters side relegated from the Premier League in 2018, and found himself sidelined under Gary Rowett and then Nathan Jones last season, before being shipped out on loan in January.

Pieters would provide competition for Charlie Taylor at left back, and replace Stephen Ward, who recently joined Stoke after leaving Turf Moor at the end of his contract.