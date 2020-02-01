Burnley close to a decision after investigation into Under 23s coach Steve Stone

A decision is imminent on the internal investigation regarding Burnley Under 23s coach Steve Stone.

At the end of October, it was announced Stone was the subject of an investigation, amid reports of bullying.

Sean Dyche, who, with assistant boss Ian Woan, was at Nottingham Forest with Stone, said at the time: “It is an agreed break with the club whilst things are being checked over.

"The club will take care of that privately and appropriately."

And Dyche gave an update on the situation: "It’s more or less to a conclusion, so we’ll wait and see the final details on that."