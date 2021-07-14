Burnley closing in on Wales' most-capped keeper

Wayne Hennessey

And that is likely to mean Bailey Peacock-Farrell leaving Turf Moor on loan, with the club eager to find a Championship move to give the Northern Ireland international regular game time.

It was confirmed this week that Hennessey, 34, has left Crystal Palace , after seven years with theEagles, at the end of his contract.

And he is expected to join the Clarets as back up to Nick Pope, joining a goalkeeping pool which includes Peacock-Farrell, Will Norris and young Lukas Jensen, currently on loan in Iceland with Kórdrengir.

Hennessey, who was edged out of the Wales’ number one jersey at Euro 2020 by Leicester City’s Danny Ward, has made 96 appearances for his country.

However, he had dropped down the pecking order at Selhurst Park under outgoing manager Roy Hodgson, behind Vicente Guaita and former England squad regular Jack Butland.

A Palace statement said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Wayne for his contribution, and wish him the very best for the future.”