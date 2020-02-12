Burnley confirm Ben Gibson has been given permission to train with Middlesbrough

Burnley have admitted centre back Ben Gibson has been allowed to train with former club Middlesbrough.

A statement reads: “Burnley Football Club can confirm they have given Ben Gibson permission to train with Middlesbrough Football Club.

“The defender made it clear, in the weeks leading up to the end of the January transfer window, that he wanted to leave Turf Moor to seek regular first team football.

“Unfortunately for the player, the club did not receive an offer it felt was acceptable and he remains contracted to the club.

“The club will not be making any further comment on this matter.”

Gibson has made only six appearances since a joint club record £15m switch from Boro in the summer of 2018, starting only one Premier League game.

Burnley turned down three offers from Watford before the transfer window closed.