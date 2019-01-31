Burnley confirm Crouch deal

Burnley have sealed the signing of Peter Crouch from Stoke City.

Crouch – who scored 22 times in 42 international appearances and becomes the seventh member of the Clarets’ squad to have been capped by England – joins Burnley from Stoke on a deal until the end of the season.

The 38-year-old, who will wear squad number 15 at Turf Moor, brings a wealth of Premier League experience following spells in the top flight with Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke.

He also arrives with an impressive scoring record, with a total of 205 club goals from 729 appearances after starting his first-team career at Queens Park Rangers.

From QPR, Crouch moved to Portsmouth for the first of two spells at Fratton Park before getting a first taste of the top-flight following a move to Aston Villa in March, 2002.

The towering frontman was sold to Southampton for a one-season stay in 2004/05, where his 12 Premier League goals couldn’t keep the Saints in the top flight but earned him a first England call-up at the end of the campaign.

And following Southampton’s relegation, Liverpool swooped to sign Crouch to start a three-year stay at Anfield which brought him an FA Cup winners’ medal and an appearance in the 2007 Champions League final.

After scoring 42 goals in his time on Merseyside, Crouch returned to Portsmouth for 12 months before heading back to Tottenham Hotspur, where he had started his career without making a senior appearance.

In his two full seasons back at White Hart Lane, Crouch helped Harry Redknapp’s side qualify for the Champions League and famously scored the winning goal in a last-16 victory at AC Milan, converting a cross from new Clarets team-mate Aaron Lennon.

In August, 2011, Stoke made Crouch their then record £10m signing as he went on to become the Potters’ Player of the Year in his first season at the Britannia Stadium.

He went on to spend seven seasons in the Premier League with Stoke, three times helping them finish ninth in the table - their highest league placing since the mid-1970s - before they were relegated at the end of last season.

Crouch has since been involved in 23 games at Championship level and now returns to the Premier League to aid the Clarets’ bid to sustain their top-flight status and look to add to his 462 appearances and 108 goals in the top tier.

Fifty-three of those goals have been scored with his head – a Premier League record.

At international level, Crouch won his first England caps in 2005 and the following year scored 11 goals in 12 England appearances.

He was top scorer in England’s unsuccessful Euro 2008 qualifying campaign, but played in both the 2006 and 2010 World Cup Finals before making his last England appearance in November, 2010 – fittingly scoring after coming off the bench.