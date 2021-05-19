Burnley confirm striker Ashley Barnes has been arrested for drink driving

Ashley Barnes was a late substitute at Fulham last week

The 31-year-old was stopped by police close to his home in Wilmslow, Cheshire at 3 a.m. last Tuesday, after Burnley had secured their Premier League status with a 2-0 win at Fulham on Monday night.

He failed a breath test and was arrested, before being released on police bail to appear in court on June 14th.

Barnes was an unused substitute in Wednesday night’s 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool, and afterwards, a club statement was released, saying: “Burnley Football Club is aware of a police incident involving one of its players, Ashley Barnes.

“As a club with solid values and a strong community ethos, Burnley FC upholds and expects the highest standards of responsible behaviour from all its players and staff.

”Therefore, while observing the conclusion of legal proceedings, the club will be treating this matter with the upmost seriousness.

“The player will be subject to internal disciplinary procedures as a result.