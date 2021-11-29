Burnley could be without key striker in March

Chris Wood

There is an international window between March 21 and 29th next year, but New Zealand will play two World Cup qualifying games outside those dates, after their route to Qatar was confirmed.

The Oceania qualifying tournament in Qatar will take in three round robin group games, before a potential semi-final and final, all over 15 days - which doesn't take into account any time to prepare for the fixtures.

The first group match is scheduled for March 16th - which comes in between Burnley' s trip to Brentford on the 12th, and the home clash with Southampton on the 19th - with the final set for March 30th.

Burnley are back in action against Manchester City at Turf Moor on April 2nd.

Clubs are required to release players during the window, but are not mandated to do so outside - OFC applied to FIFA for an eight-day extension to the window, to take in most of qualifying, but it is believed European clubs refused to agree to that.

New Zealand will be desperate to have their talisman available, and they will hope to come to some sort of arrangement with Burnley.