Burnley decide against Austria pre-season camp

Sean Dyche

Boss Sean Dyche had hoped to take his players away, but the current quarantine rules out a half to that idea, and the Clarets will stay at home.

The Clarets returned to pre-season training on Thursday, and will start getting minutes under their belt at League 2 Oldham Athletic on Saturday, July 24th (kick-off 1 p.m.).

They will then make the trip to Bloomfield Road to face newly-promoted Championship side Blackpool on Tuesday, July 27th (kick-off 7-45 p.m.), before a return to where it all began as a young professional for Dyche - Nottingham Forest on Saturday, July 31st (kick-off 3 p.m.).

Burnley will also play simultaneous training-ground games against sides from Leagues 1 and 2 before their first public work-outs, and the club will also confirm two further pre-season fixtures ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton at Turf Moor on August 14th.

Dyche explained: “We had an away trip to Austria planned, which we use to as a psychological break and to break up the intensive training, but we’ve had to pull that through the quarantine rules, at this stage.

“Even if the players were allowed in the workplace, they couldn’t do much else, and it’s just a bit inhuman, after being away from their families for seven days, to say they could only come in here and do nothing else.