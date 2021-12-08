Burnley defender Charlie Taylor responds to boss Sean Dyche's glowing appraisal and addresses England talk!

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers battles for possession with Charlie Taylor of Burnley during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on December 01, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England.

Sean Dyche has waxed lyrical about the left back's form in recent weeks and has even championed his cause for a potential England call.

After the 28-year-old's stand-out showing against Wolves at Molineux, the Clarets chief had said: "In my opinion, he should be at least around the England group.

"Not necessarily playing, or in every squad, but he should be around the thoughts."

Conor Gallagher of Crystal Palace battles for possession with Charlie Taylor of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 20, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Dyche had previously described the full back's defensive displays as "outstanding", honing in on his performance during the Stamford Bridge stalemate as a prime example.

And those plaudits have quite clearly given Taylor's individual offerings a shot in the arm.

The ex-Leeds United defender said: “Yeah, personally for me, it’s a huge boost and it really helps you when your manager is saying such nice words about you.

“It really helps your confidence, makes you feel 10-foot tall. It is nice to hear and, yeah, you appreciate it when it’s someone like the manager.

“I think the gaffer here is demanding of everyone. He’s demanding of me, you need that and you need to be pushed to see how far you can go."

Dyche, while effusive in his feedback for Taylor, was typically balanced with his viewpoint, challenging the former Three Lions Under 19 international to add consistency to his game while improving his attacking output.

Taylor, who has delivered more crosses than Reece James this term, while matching the outlay of Manchester City's Joao Cancelo (48), said: “I do feel I can still improve and get better. I think the manager knows that as well, so, yeah, it’s just something I want to do.

“Everyone looks at their own game and if I were to look at my game, I feel contributing more goals is something I do need to work on, improve, get my figures up assists wise and maybe chip in with a goal before not too long.

“I just need a bit more calmness when I get into the final third. I feel I do get into some good positions, it’s just my final ball is lacking sometimes. It’s something I’m trying to work on and hopefully I can chip in with a few more.”

However, all this talk of international recognition hasn't taken Taylor away on a fallacious flight of fancy.

The Clarets' number three has come a long way since his loan spells at York City and Fleetwood Town and he dares to dream, especially with a space opening up in the cruel absence of Ben Chilwell, who devastatingly suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

But he isn't one to seek opportunity in somebody else's misfortune. Instead, he'll focus on his football at Burnley and keep his studs planted firmly in the turf.

He concluded: "I think it is what everyone dreams of as a kid so you're always going to have hope because that's the aim growing up. But, to be honest, it's not something that I've thought about personally.