Burnley defender Mee closing in on milestone ahead of Arsenal game

Clarets boss Sean Dyche is pondering changes for Sunday’s final game of the season against Arsenal at Turf Moor.

But Ben Mee is expected to start, as one of only three outfield players to have played every minute in the Premier League so far this term, along with Crystal Palace midfielder Luke Milivojevic and Wolves centre back Conor Coady.

The only other players to emulate that are goalkeepers - David De Gea, Alisson, Ederson, Jordan Pickford, Kasper Schmeichel, Lukasz Fabianski, Martin Dubravka, Neil Etheridge and Ben Foster.

Jack Cork achieved the same feat last season, one of only five outfield players, and Dyche feels it is a remarkable achievement.

When asked about possible changes, he said: “It depends, because, equally the players who have been out there doing it will want to see the season out for their own needs.

“Ben Mee I thought was outstanding again at Everton, and he in theory could play every minute (of the season) on Sunday, which is an amazing achievement.

“Corky I think did it last year and it is an amazing thing for a Premier League footballer.

“So it is not just about changing it, it is about the reward for the players that have played, and finishing the season.

“Most players want to finish the season fit and well and performing.”

And Dyche would like to end what he considers “a fantastic season for us” in style, with a first Premier League win against Arsenal.

The Clarets have lost their last nine games against the Gunners, some in controversial circumstances, going back to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in 2009, and Dyche said: “We want to finish right against a good side in Arsenal, for the way we go about our business, and for the fans, who’ve been amazing.

“It’s easy to support when things are going well.

“But we’ve had really good support even when things haven’t been going as well, the fans stuck with it, home and away, and it would be nice to take on a big side in Arsenal and give something to the fans.”

Dyche made two changes at Everton, bringing in Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady for Jeff Hendrick and Dwight McNeil, and explained his thinking: “Just a break. Dwight is a young man who is doing ever so well and Jeff, we ask a lot of, and also to get the lads some football.

“Robbie has had that kind of season, we had to get him off at the end as his calf had gone a bit tight.

“Hopefully it is okay.

“And Johann we wanted to get him minutes, time on the pitch and get him back involved.

“I didn’t want to change it, to be honest, because the team had been doing so well that I wanted to leave it alone, but I thought we had the opportunity

“There were going to be other changes but in the end those two were the ones.”

Phil Bardsley is likely to be available after missing the last five games with a gashed leg.