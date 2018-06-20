Burnley draw Aberdeen in UEFA Europa League

The Clarets have been handed a draw with SPL side Aberdeen in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

Burnley will travel to Pittodrie on Thursday, July 26th, with the second leg a week later at Turf Moor, on Aug 2nd.

Aberdeen finished as runners-up to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season, and have an illustrious European history, famously beating Real Madrid in the 1983 Cup Winners' Cup Final under Sir Alex Ferguson.

They added the European Super Cup that year, beating Hamburg.