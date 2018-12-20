Burnley extend midfielder Hendrick’s contract

Burnley have taken up the option in midfielder Jeff Hendrick’s contract, which will now run until the summer of 2020.

The Republic of Ireland international’s deal was due to expire in the summer, having arrived for a then club record fee in excess of £10m from Derby County in 2016, after Burnley’s promotion as Championship winners.

Hendrick, 26, has made 91 appearances for the Clarets, scoring five goals, although he has not started the last three games.

He could have walked away for nothing in the summer, but Burnley have moved to protect their asset, and boss Sean Dyche said: “He's done well for us.

“We have asked a lot of him. We have used him in a number of different positions that sometimes aren't natural to him and over time he has delivered good performances for us."