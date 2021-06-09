Burnley fans are part of The Homes of Football Exhibition in Manchester, capturing a season behind closed doors

The Winder family watch their beloved Burnley

Amazon Prime Video and legendary football photographer Stuart Roy Clarke recently opened the new outdoor exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester, which captures an unprecedented season for locked down football supporters.

And big Clarets the Winders are part of the exhibition, as Stuart captured images of the family watching the 1-0 victory over Sheffield United on December 29th.

The project saw Stuart turn his famous camera lens inside the homes of football fans watching Premier League fixtures, as they supported their beloved teams from their living rooms during lockdown, captured during Prime Video’s 30 fixtures in December.

The Winder family

The exhibition marks an historic moment in football, as millions of fans moved from the terrace to the television to experience the agony and ecstasy of football support behind closed doors.

The Homes of Football brings to life the happiness, heartbreak and jubilation of football supporters across the 2020/21 season, with visitors able to scan QR codes to hear the stories behind each image as told by the families themselves.

The full line-up of images, featuring supporters from each Premier League club, will be showcased at The National Football Museum until June 12th.

A special independently published edition of The Homes of Football 2020/21 book will also be released for free this summer, with more details to follow.