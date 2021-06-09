Burnley fans feature in new exhibition at the National Football Museum

Stuart Roy Clarke

Amazon Prime Video and legendary football photographer Stuart Roy Clarke recently unveiled The Homes of Football at the landmark, which captures an unprecedented season for locked down football fans.

The 'Winders' family will be included in the gallery after they were captured taking in the 1-0 Premier League victory over Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 29th.

Captain Ben Mee scored the only goal of the game when heading Robbie Brady's corner past Aaron Ramsdale in the 32nd minute.

Stuart Roy Clarke with Minister for Tourism, Sport & Commonwealth Games Nigel Huddleston, and MD at Amazon Prime Video Sport Europe, Alex Green.

The project saw Stuart Roy Clarke turn his famous camera lens inside the homes of football fans watching Premier League fixtures as they supported their beloved teams from their living rooms during lockdown, captured during Prime Video’s 30 fixtures in December this 2020/21 season.

The exhibition marks a historic moment in football, as millions of fans moved from the terrace to the television to experience the agony and ecstasy of football support behind closed doors.

The Homes of Football brings to life the happiness, heartbreak and jubilation of football supporters across the 2020/21 season, with visitors able to scan QR codes to hear the stories behind each image as told by the families themselves.

The full line-up of images, featuring supporters from each Premier League club, will be showcased at The National Football Museum until June 12th. A special independently published edition of The Homes of Football 2020/21 book will also be released for free this summer, with more details to follow.

The Winders family

To find out more information on the exhibition, please visit: https://www.nationalfootballmuseum.com/plan-your-visit/.