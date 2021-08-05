Burnley fans getting one of the best deals in Europe's top five leagues when it comes to replica shirt prices!

Young Burnley defender Bobby Thomas scored the winner against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in pre-season.

The research, carried out by 888 Sport, shows that the Clarets' top is the second cheapest in Europe' s top five leagues.

And, priced at £45 (€52.28) for an adult jersey, it is the lowest-priced product in the Premier League.

Buying new kits can be an increasingly expensive ritual, especially if you’re looking to buy the away and third (and sometimes even fourth) shirts too.

But Burnley supporters are getting a good deal — and only Fiorentina (€39) can boast a cheaper option across the English, Spanish, German, Italian and French top flights.

Brentford also offer a reasonably priced replica shirt at £48 (€55.76), the third cheapest across the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

Other sides that followed in the Premier League were Norwich (£50.00), Crystal Palace (£50.00), Brighton (£52.00), Wolves (£55.00), West Ham (£55.00), Watford (£55.00), Everton (£55.00) and Southampton (£55.00).

At the other end of the spectrum, there are two teams tied for the most expensive jerseys in Europe, and while one will come as no surprise to anyone, the other is a real shock!

Barcelona are one of the most successful teams of all time and have a huge fanbase across the globe, with hugely marketable players including the one considered by many to be the best of all time, Lionel Messi.

Hence why they can afford to charge an eye-watering £81.64 (€95.00) for a new shirt (rising to €110 if you choose to have your favourite player’s name on the back).

On the other hand, Cagliari Calcio finished 16th in Italy’s Serie A last year and last won the competition back in 1970, so quite why they are charging the same as one of Europe’s elite clubs is a bit of a mystery!

The next price point down was €90 (roughly £77), which is what you’ll have to pay for a replica shirt of eight different teams around the continent.

