Burnley FC match-winner Ashley Barnes says the only way is up!

Match-winner Ashley Barnes is looking up the table after the Clarets registered successive wins in the Premier League for only a second time this term.

The striker scored his fourth league goal of the campaign in the 74th minute as Burnley came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The victory, only the third time under Sean Dyche in the top flight where the Clarets have won after conceding first, helped them out of the bottom three at the expense of Southampton.

“It was a massive win,” said the 29-year-old. “It’s a huge feeling to get back-to-back wins. It’s fantastic that the fans can go home happy.

“It’s huge and it just puts us in a better position in the table. It looks a lot better. But the work isn’t done yet and we’ve still got a massive job on our hands to keep climbing this table. We feel that we can do it.”

Barnes added: “We’ve got to take it one game at a time but back-to-back wins is a massive achievement for us and we need to go again. We’ve got a cup game at the weekend and then we need to be ready for Fulham.

“We’ve still got a long way to go but the top half is our aim. We need to get as close as we can to what we achieved last season.

“To finish in the top half would be a massive achievement for us. It’s a massive achievement to stay in this league.”

Barnes kept his cool when the pressure was on to slot the ball past Jonas Lossl after Chris Wood, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Westwood had all played their part in the build up.

He said: “I can’t remember too much about it but it was nice to celebrate in front of the fans. It was a really good feeling.

“The fans came out in their numbers again tonight and they’ve been fantastic all season. It’s unfortunate we haven’t been able to give them the highs of last year but it’s a new year now and we want to push on.”