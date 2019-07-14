Burnley FC Women add to squad after successive titles

Burnley FC Women have boosted their squad as they embark on a season in the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division.

Following on from consecutive title wins, the Clarets have added to their options with the capture of Olivia Wilson from Everton Ladies, Sarah Agger from Blackburn Rovers LFC, Kenedy Owen from Manchester United Development, Kerry Hope from Huddersfield Town Ladies FC and Nic Worthington from Bolton Wanderers Ladies FC.

From left, Olivia Greenhalgh, Nic Worthington, Kelly Halligan, Kerry Hope, Cara Bickett

Further new players strengthening the squad are Kelly Halligan, Olivia Greenhalgh, Levi Rathburn and Cara Bickett.

Burnley FC Women First Team Manager, Matt Bee said: “There is obviously another crucial season coming up for the team and we have had to freshen up the squad over the course of the summer.

“We have added a number of fresh young players who come with potential to grow and develop in the women’s game. This is alongside new players with experience of tier 3 football, who will bring with them a wealth of knowledge to benefit the team overall.

“We must prepare ourselves in the best possible way to compete at this level, it will be a tough league, but I’m not fazed by it and neither should the players be. We have added in several new faces and my job over pre-season is to get them to gel together and fit in the systems of play. Our values and DNA are very clear, and I am confident all players will buy into this.”

Burnley FC Women first team and the new signings will undertake their pre-season schedule this Sunday as they face FC United Women at Nelson and Colne College. Entrance is free, and kick-off is 2 p.m.