Burnley FC Women announce four away friendlies

Burnley take on Manchester United in the Womens FA Cup

The lady Clarets face the Scottish Women's Premier League side on Sunday, July 18th (2 p.m.), and will then return to the north west, visiting FC United Women of the Northwest Women's Regional League Premier on Wednesday, July 21st (7-45 p.m.).

Matt Bee’s side are on the road again on Sunday, July 25th (2 p.m.) at Sheffield United of the Women's Championship, before heading to Merseyside to visit Liverpool Feds of the FA Women's National League Division One North on Sunday, August 1st (2 p.m.),

The side are hoping for a full season this term, after two campaigns curtailed by the pandemic, although Burnley did enjoy a record run to the Women’s FA Cup fourth round, where they went out to Manchester United Women of the Women's Super League in April.

In February, new chairman Alan Pace announced that the women’s side was to be integrated into the football club with immediate effect.

Major investment, including the creation of a Women’s Academy, is planned to help move the women’s team to the next level, following unprecedented back-to-back promotions into the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division.

The club pledged its commitment, outling a long-term intention to professionalise women's football, targeting promotion to the FA Women's Championship by 2025.

The team return to training this week as they prepare for the upcoming season in the FA Women's National League Northern Premier Division, the third tier in the women's football pyramid.