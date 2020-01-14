Burnley FC Women suffer rare defeat at Derby County

Burnley FC Women slipped to their second league defeat of the season against Derby County LFC on Sunday at Derby University.

A single goal by Derby in the 16th minute was enough to gain the home side the win.

Both teams could have added to the scoreline with numerous chances though most fell to the eventual victors.

The loss sees the Clarets drop to fourth position in the FA WNL Premier Division North, but they have a game in hand.

Derby were quick out of the blocks, and a shot from Ellie Gilliatt had Lauren Bracewell palming over the bar, before a header from striker Hannah Keryakoplis from the following corner went wide.

The Clarets found the pitch to be very fast, and the Rams had a better measure of the surface when they launched a long ball over the heads of the Clarets defence for Keryakoplis to run on to.

Her flick over the advancing Bracewell was all that was needed to open the scoring.

Nicola Worthington tried to make amends from the restart with a powerful long-range shot that glided wide, and Olivia Greenhalgh shot from 22 yards for the home keeper to collect.

Derby player Jodie Michalska was well placed in front of goal to increase the home side’s lead, but scuffed her shot as defenders challenged.

The game evened up as Leanne Prescott shot into the side netting for the Clarets.

Bracewell was back in action pulling down a high-cross, and at the other end Sarah Greenhalgh ran to the bye-line and crossed low, only to see the home keeper dive and collect.

Derby had the best chance when a striker shot over the bar after receiving a cross in the box, but then Sarah Greenhalgh headed over from a Worthington free kick.

The Clarets hoped for a stronger second half and they started well.

A Kelly Halligan shot was spilled by the otherwise faultless keeper, and Leanne Prescott pounced, but the keeper recovered quicker.

Then a Derby free kick floated dangerously close to Bracewell’s post, and Bracewell had a busy period, intercepting another cross, and then having to tip a shot from Gilliatt over the bar.

Gilliatt struck another shot that initially looked to be on target, though it whistled past the post.

Sarah Greenhalgh caused a worry for the hosts when she intercepted a long ball and tried to chip the keeper, but her touch ended up high over the bar.

A free kick to Derby was driven hard at the Clarets goal by Gilliatt, though Bracewell collected.

Then Olivia Greenhalgh struck at goal for the Clarets, but it was saved by the diving keeper, and Halligan shot over from inside the box from a Sarah Greenhalgh cross.

Derby responded with a Gilliatt run at goal that Bracewell intercepted, and another shot from close range flew above the bar, before Sophie Domino dribbled into the box but shot wide.

Sarah Agger offered late hope for a leveller when she cut through on goal, but her shot was wide, and the last chance went to the home team as they broke through but Bracewell slid out to snuff out the threat.

On Sunday, the Clarets face Chorley FC Women in the Lancashire FA Women’s Challenge Cup Semi-Final, kick-off is 2 p.m.

Then on Sunday, January 26th,the team welcome Championship side Leicester City Women for the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup, the furthest the Claret Women have ever been in the competition. Kick-off is 1 p.m.

Both games take place at Padiham FC’s Ruby Civil Arena.

Entrance is £3 for adults and £1 for under 16s.