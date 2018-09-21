Burnley forward Vydra feels results will come with confidence

Matej Vydra feels there is more than enough quality at Turf Moor to get out of their current predicament.

And the Czech forward believes once confidence returns to the side, we will see the real Burnley.

The £11m summer signing could make his first start against Bournemouth tomorrow, having made three substitute appearances as he builds up to full fitness.

Vydra netted on his debut against Olympiakos and is itching to get a chance to show what he is capable of at this level.

He said: “I feel it’s a good move for me and I just want to focus on the games.

“It was a hard start for us in the Europa League and the Premier League, it’s not going well for us.

“After the first session, I saw good players. It’s not going well for us, but we showed on the training pitch and now we have to bring it to the pitch.

“I thought we could have won at Southampton. Four defeats in a row is not easy for everyone, but I watched the guys in the training sessions and we looked very good in training.

“We need to bring it to the game. We need a little luck as well.

“We need to keep clean sheets to bring confidence to the goalkeeper and defenders, and goals for the strikers to bring them confidence.

“We need to be focused for the games and to fight for each other. There are not easy games in the Premier League. We need to work hard the points will come.”

Vydra was top scorer in the Championship last season, as was Chris Wood the year before, and Vydra feels the goals will come for the side, who have netted only three in five league games - two of which have been scored by centre back James Tarkowski.

He said: “For the strikers, when you score goals, when you have chances to score in almost every game, then you know you believe more yourself that the goal will come, and if you score one then your confidence will be high.

“You feel better on the training pitch and much more confident in the games. All the team stay behind you because you are scoring goals, you are the main guy.

“Every gives you the ball in the 18-yard box, and then it’s up to you. Now we need to score one or two goals and confidence will come, because right now the top goalscorer is Tarky I think. It’s not the best statistic for the strikers but we have played only five games. Now it’s time to bring goals to the club.”

Confidence can be a huge factor for footballers, as Vydra admitted: “Confidence is a little low right now because we have played five games and have only one point. But one or two wins and everything will change for us.

“I know you can’t win all the games, but sometimes even if you don’t play nice football and win, it’s important for the players. Even if we play ugly games, three points are important.

“A lot of people don’t know how important confidence is. If you don’t have confidence, then you are scared to play and do what you normally do. You try to play a different type of game. If everyone is fully confident then the results will come.”

Vydra just hopes to get his opportunity to show what he can offer: “If I can watch myself, I scored against Olympiakos on my debut and had a headed chance against Man Utd and had a chance against Wolverhampton that I should have got on target.

“If you don’t score goals, then it affects everyone, especially strikers and midfielders. If you are not scoring goals, then you start thinking that if you concede, you lose 1-0.

“I hope everything will change on Saturday and hope it will change for me. I came here to score goals and help the team get points and I hope this is my future.

“This club is very good. Everyone has tried to be friendly here. It’s good for me, as I can be focused for the games. The gaffer prepared me well. It was hard for me in the first weeks, because at Derby I didn’t have a normal pre-season and now I am fit.

“I feel good and hope I am fit for the game, and now it is up to the gaffer what he does with me.”