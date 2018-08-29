Burnley forward Walters could be on the move

Clarets forward Jon Walters could leave Turf Moor on loan before the EFL deadline at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Republic of Ireland international didn't train with the squad on Wednesday ahead of Thursday night's Europa League tie with Olympiakos.

And Sean Dyche admits the £3m signing from Stoke - who has started only two games since arriving last summer - could be on his way.

Dyche said: "We're not stretched in literal numbers, but we are overloaded in certain areas.

"We looked at the balance, how could we readdress that?

"Gibbo (Ben Gibson) coming in helped with that, we were operating with three main centre halves and have a nice balance now with left and right.

"Wide players we're still short in, especially with Robbie (Braady) and Johann (Berg Gudmundsson) down.

"We were hoping to balance the squad out in the summer, and that has affected some situations, with us still open to loans.

"There's talk of Jon (Walters). A couple of clubs have been in contact, so we'll see where that goes."