Burnley forward Walters leaves on loan

Burnley forward Jon Walters has left Turf Moor on loan to re-join former club Ipswich Town.

Walters returns to the Portman Road club - where he made almost 150 appearances in a previous spell between January, 2007 and August, 2010 - in a temporary deal running until January.

The Republic of Ireland international, named Town’s Player of the Year in 2008, will be looking to help Ipswich recover from a slow start to the season as they look for a first Championship win.

His first appearance could come in Sunday’s local derby against Norwich City.

Walters, 34, has made just two starts and six appearances in total for the Clarets since signing from Stoke City last summer.

The former Bolton, Hull City, Wrexham and Chester City forward, who was sidelined for a spell last season with a knee injury, started Burnley’s goalless draw at Istanbul Basaksehir earlier this month to help the Clarets progress in the Europa League.

He follows striking colleague Nahki Wells – who has joined QPR – in securing a loan move away from Turf Moor and into the Championship before the Football League’s August 31 transfer deadline.