Burnley full back Charlie Taylor dreaming of another European tour

Defender Charlie Taylor wasn't disguising the fact that he'd love another shot at European football with the Clarets.

The 26-year-old left back, signed from Leeds United in the summer of 2017, played some part in five of Burnley's six qualifiers in the Europa League last term, having missed out on the 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Sean Dyche's side have pocketed 13 points from a possible 15 in the Premier League and, as a result, the club is currently flirting with a return to the continental competition.

A 3-0 win over AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor at the weekend moved them to within four points of fifth place, currently occupied by Manchester United.

"We’ve had some good spells and bad spells but we’ve got a really good squad," said Taylor.

"I said earlier on in the season it’s probably the best squad we’ve had since I’ve been here.

"It’s starting to show now and as you say, fifth might get Champions League but even Europe, another season in Europe would be brilliant.

"The lads loved it last time. I personally would (love another crack).

"Last time we felt as though we probably should have qualified for the group stages.

"It didn’t happen, we got some unlucky decisions, but another season in Europe would be brilliant."

He added: "It would be a credit to everyone to get there.

"It was a bit of a shock to the system last year.

"It was a bit strange but at the same time it was just fantastic. As a player that’s where you want to be, you want to be playing at the highest level. If not the Champions League, then the Europa League.

"Going away experiencing different cities, different cultures and different teams is brilliant. I personally loved it last time.

"First season I was here we qualified for Europe and then last season in the second half of the season we had some great form and then to do it again this year really would be brilliant but there’s a long way to go and a lot of games to play.

"There’s a lot of top, top teams above us and a lot of good teams below us who are all going to want that."