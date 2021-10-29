Burnley full back Matt Lowton on assists target and "breath of fresh air" Maxwel Cornet

Matt Lowton celebrates with Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil at Southampton

Lowton already has directly had a hand in two of Burnley' s seven league goals - as many assists as £100m Jack Grealish to date.

His best season came in 2017/18 as the Clarets finished seventh and qualified for the Europa League, with the former Aston Villa man claiming three.

But in the modern game, with full back one of the most important positions on the pitch, chipping in with chance creation is a vital part of their game.

The top men in that respect are Liverpool pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, and Lowton is one behind the former, and one ahead of the latter so far this season.

Behind Alexander-Arnold, a clutch of full backs are on two assists - Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James of Chelsea, Ricardo Pereira of Leicester City, Lowton, Spurs' Sergio Reguillon and Javier Manquillo of Newcastle United.

Lowton would love to be able to stay the pace with that sort of company.

He has so far provided goals for Chris Wood against Leeds United, and Maxwel Cornet against Southampton, and he said: "It is something we look at, performance, first and foremost, has to be there, but you want to contribute a little bit more going forward, because we work hard to get the ball forward and get it wide.

"We need good quality going in - we have two strikers a lot of the time, and we need to service them.

"I said to myself I want to contribute a bit more going forward, so I've had a decent start on that front and hopefully I can keep it going.

"In this day and age it's important, we work hard to get the ball forward, and get into good crossing positions, so it's up to us when it comes to us to put the ball in the right area, and people have something to attack."

Cornet has helped in that respect, giving the side another dimension with his runs in behind.

He has three goals in as many Premier League starts, and Lowton has been impressed: "He makes some great runs, and last week, getting in from the back post, the way he attacked it, he gives us a little bit something different.

"Woody was on his own a little bit so it can be hard to pick him out when there are two centre halves around him, so you put it into an area and Maxwel did well to get on the end of it.

"He's been brilliant, really good, his English isn't great but he's working on it, trying hard, and he's just come straight in and fit in really well.

"He's enthusiastic, he wants to learn, work hard and he's taking everything on board that the lads and the gaffer are telling him.

"He's been a breath of fresh air for us, around the place, he's always smiling, always jovial, so the lads are buzzing with him.

"It's a great group, it's always been the same since I joined, easy to integrate and we do that for the new lads anyway, but he's bought straight into it, and he's hit the ground running, which helps on the field as well.