Burnley given chance to end run without a home win on opening day of Premier League season

Brighton will be the visitors on Saturday, August 14th, with the Clarets at home on opening day for the seventh time in a decade - albeit last season’s opener against Manchester United was postponed due to United’s involvement in the latter stages of the Europa League in 2019/20.

Burnley are without a win at Turf Moor since coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in late January.

Burnley are then at Anfield to face Liverpool the following Saturday - where they won in January for the first since since 1974, ending the Reds’ 68-game unbeaten run at home.

Sean Dyche’s side see out August on Saturday the 28th at home to Leeds United, 4-0 winners in Burnley’s penultimate home game of last season.

There follows the first international date of the season, before a return to action at Everton, where Burnley also won in March, on Saturday, September 11th.

Other notable dates include a Boxing Day home clash with the Toffees, followed, two days later, by a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

And New Year’s Day hangovers will be tested by a trip to Elland Road and Leeds.

Late February sees Burnley fans make trips to Brighton (19th) and Crystal Palace (26th) on successive weekends.

A first visit to promoted Brentford’s new Brentford Community Stadium is on Saturday, March 12th.

And Burnley’s run in sees them host Aston Villa on Saturday, May 7th, before a trip to Spurs on Sunday, May 15th, and the final game of the season at home to Newcastle on Sunday, May 22nd.

FIXTURES

AUGUST

14 - BRIGHTON H

21 - Liverpool A

28 - LEEDS H

SEPTEMBER

11 - Everton A

18 - ARSENAL H

25 - Leicester City A

OCTOBER

2 NORWICH CITY H

16 Manchester City A

23 - Southampton A

30 - BRENTFORD H

NOVEMBER

6 - Chelsea A

20 - CRYSTAL PALACE H

27 - TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR H

30 - Wolves A

DECEMBER

4 - Newcastle United A

11 - WEST HAM H

14 - WATFORD H

18 - Aston Villa A

26 - EVERTON H

28 - Manchester United A

JANUARY

1 - Leeds United A

15 - LEICESTER CITY H

22 - Arsenal A

FEBRUARY

8 - MANCHESTER UNITED H

12 - LIVERPOOL H

19 - Brighton A

26 - Crystal Palace A

MARCH

5 - CHELSEA H

12 - Brentford A

19 - SOUTHAMPTON H

APRIL

2 - MANCHESTER CITY H

9 - Norwich City A

16 - West Ham A

23 - WOLVES H

30 - Watford A

MAY

7 - ASTON VILLA H

15 - Tottenham Hotspur A