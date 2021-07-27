Burnley goalkeeper moves out on loan to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday

The Clarets have allowed the Northern Ireland international to move to the League One club for the chance of regular first-team football.

The 24-year-old – who joined Burnley from Leeds United two years ago – made his first appearances for the Clarets last season, starting eight games – including four in the Premier League.

However, with Nick Pope heading back to full fitness and Wales international Wayne Hennessey signing earlier this month to add to the competition in Burnley’s goalkeeping department, Peacock-Farrell will now have the opportunity to add to his experience at Hillsborough.

Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United scores their side's fourth goal past Bailey Peacock-Farrell of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor on May 15, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Clarets’ goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer – who previously filled a similar role at Wednesday – said: “It’s a great opportunity for him to go and play a lot of games at probably the biggest club in that league who be looking to challenge for promotion.

“Having brought Wayne in to complement the group we already had we have plenty of cover, so we felt it was the right club at the right time for him to go and play some games.

“Hopefully he will get as many games as possible and come back and be pushing for the number-one spot.”