Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope hails 'breath of fresh air' Maxwel Cornet as Ivory Coast international adjusts to life in England!

Burnley's Ivorian defender Maxwel Cornet (L) vies with Chelsea's English defender Ben Chilwell during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London on November 6, 2021.

The 29-year-old shot stopper has been mightily impressed with the way in which Maxwel Cornet has acclimated to his new surroundings.

The Bregbo-born forward has spent the majority of his life in France after emigrating to Ars-Laquenexy, a small village in the north east.

The Ivorian would make the short trip to Metz as an eight-year-old having linked up with the club's youth academy, which produced the likes of Robert Pires, Louis Saha, Emmanuel Adebayor, Miralem Pjanić, Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mané.

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Brentford at Turf Moor on October 30, 2021 in Burnley, England.

He played 14 times for Metz in Ligue 2, taking his appearances figures to 25 in all competitions, before earning a promotion to the top flight with Olympique Lyonnais in 2015.

Cornet went on to play 252 times across the board for the seven-time French champions, which included his only previous trips to England for a game of football.

On October 19th, 2017, he featured in a 2-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park in the Europa League. He then scored one of his 51 goals for the club in a 2-1 win against Manchester City in a Champions League fixture at the Etihad on September 19th, 2018.

"He's been a real breath of fresh air and we've really enjoyed having him on the training ground with us and in the building," said Pope.

Ivory Coast's Cornet Maxwel (L) fights for the ball with Cameroon's Andre Anguissa (8) during the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification football match between Ivory Coast and Cameroon at the Alassane Ouattara Ebimpe stadium Anyama on September 6, 2021.

"He's someone that has come into a new way of life, a new team, and his introduction couldn't have been any better, he's four goals in now.

"He seems like he's enjoying the challenge on and off the pitch and all the lads love him to bits. We're pleased to have him."

Cornet has become somewhat of a goal-scoring machine since his eagerly-anticipated arrival at Turf Moor.

The 25-year-old has been in clinical form for club and country, netting four times in five Premier League starts for the Clarets before adding a goal and an assist in the Ivory Coast's World Cup qualifier against Mozambique.

Pope said: "He's been great. On the pitch he works hard on the ball and off the ball he gives us something different than what we've had in previous seasons.

"I think everybody can see his quality. Off the pitch you can see how hard he's trying to learn English and how he's trying to interact with the lads.

"Everyone is getting on great with him and he's had a really positive impact so far. We hope that can continue."