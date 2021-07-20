Burnley goalkeeper secures loan move to Carlisle United

Lukas Jensen

The 22-year-old, who signed a new two-year deal in the close season, will spend the campaign with the Cumbrians, having enjoyed first team football in Iceland with Kordrengir over the summer.

Dane Jensen spent the second half of last season at Bolton Wanderers without making an appearance as the Trotters secured promotion back to League One.

Jensen joined the Clarets in 2019 and as well as featuring regularly for the Under-23s has made it as far as the bench at first-team level.

Burnley goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer said: “Credit to him. He sacrificed most of his summer to go and play in Iceland, which has earned him a move to a League club.

“He had a spell at Bolton last season, which was disappointing from a playing point of view but gave him valuable experience of being part of a promotion-winning set-up.