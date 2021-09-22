Burnley handed home draw against Spurs in last 16 of Carabao Cup
Burnley have been drawn at home to Spurs in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.
It is the first time the sides have met in the League Cup since the incredible 2008/09 semi-final when the Clarets overturned a 4-1 first leg deficit, taking the second leg into extra time, only to lose out on a trip to Wembley due to two late goals.
Burnley previously knocked Spurs out of the competition in 1983, winning the quarter-final 4-1 at White Hart Lane, and enjoyed a 2-1 win at Turf Moor in November 2002.
They were knocked out by Spurs in 1993, losing 3-1 on aggregate, and in 2004, going down 3-0 at Turf Moor.
Having come past Newcastle United on penalties at St James” Park, the Clarets eased past League 2 Rochdale 4-1 on Tuesday night, with all four goals from Jay Rodriguez.
And their reward was a place in the fourth round, with ties to be played in the week commencing October 25th.