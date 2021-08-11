Burnley handed trip to Newcastle United in Carabao Cup second round

The Carabao Cup

Former Crystal Palace, Watford and Reading wideman Jobi McAnuff and ex-Republic of Ireland midfielder Andy Townsend made the draw, with the tie to be held on Tuesday, August 24th or Wednesday the 25th.

Burnley beat Sheffield United and Millwall last season to reach the fourth round before losing to winners Manchester City, the furthest they have gone in the competition since getting to the semi-final in 2009.