Burnley hoping to land long-time target Nathan Collins from Stoke City with improved £12m offer

Nathan Collins

In late January, the Clarets had an initial £4.5m offer for the centre back, who can also play at right back, rejected.

The Potters were thought to want at least £10m for the 20-year-old, who is under contract until 2024 at the Bet365 Stadium.

And The Sun’s transfer guru Alan Nixon suggests Burnley are hopeful of having their latest bid accepted by the Championship club.

Collins started out as a youth in Dublin with Cherry Orchard, and in January 2016 was spotted by then assistant boss Mark Bowen's brother Tony.

The young Irishman made his debut in April 2019, and that summer signed a new five-year contract.

Collins started the 2019/20 season in the side under Nathan Jones, and was named captain - the youngest player to wear the armband for Stoke - against Leeds, but was sent off in an EFL Cup defeat at Crawley Town, and under new boss Michael O'Neill had to be patient for an opportunity back in the first team.

However, the Republic of Ireland Under 21 international made 27 appearances for Stoke last season, scoring twice, earning a regular berth in the side before a fracture in the base of his foot in February ruled him out for the season.