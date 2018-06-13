Burnley in for West Brom pair

Burnley are believed to have offered £25m for West Brom duo Jay Rodriguez and Craig Dawson.

As revealed a fortnight ago, the Clarets face a battle for former striker Rodriguez, with six Premier League clubs interested in the England international forward.

But the club hold the trump card in that the Burnley-born 28-year-old is believed to prefer a return 'home' if he is to leave The Hawthorns this summer, after the Baggies' relegation to the Championship.

And Burnley appear to have made the first significant move for the player, who scored 11 goals in 42 appearances for the Baggies last season.

Bournemouth, West Ham and Crystal Palace are believed to be among those eyeing Rodriguez, who prospered at Burnley under Cherries boss Eddie Howe, scoring 21 goals in 42 games in Howe's only full season in charge at Turf Moor in 2011/12.

Howe tried and failed to bring Dawson to Burnley on loan, while Sean Dyche also tried to lure the former Rochdale man to Turf Moor in the summer of 2014 after Burnley were promoted to the Premier League, but the Baggies rebuffed his advances.

Dyche is eager to add to his squad with an earlier start to the season, with the Clarets due to open their Europa League campaign on July 26th with a second qualifying round first leg tie.