Burnley join chase for Inter Milan’s former England international Ashley Young

Sean Dyche and Ashley Young

The 35-year-old is out of contract at Inter Milan, where he has just become only the third Englishman to win Serie A.

Young has been offered another year by Inter, despite a change of manager, with Simone Inzaghi replacing Antonio Conte, and he has also held discussions over a return to Watford,

Italian media sources claimed his return to Vicarage Road was close as "90 per cent" complete, and Young himself has spoken of his interest in coming back, saying he would "walk from Italy" to secure a deal, although a new contract at Inter would be hard to turn down.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I've never said I wouldn't go back. It's the club where I started at 10 years old.

"It would be a difficult decision to make.

"There have been talks [with Inter]. I have had an unbelievable time at Inter, if there is something to be done I'm sure a deal can be sorted out.

"It's a waiting game because everyone is in a pandemic, we don't know where finances are. I am chilled and laid back, I am enjoying my football, we've just won the league.

"There can be a lot of factors involved in the decision. I will make sure it is the right decision for me and my family."

But Sky Sports suggest there are a number of Premier League clubs keen on the former Aston Villa and Manchester United man, who was a teammate of Sean Dyche for two years at Watford, and that Burnley could convince him to return to the north west with the offer of a year, plus the option of a second.

Young played as a left wing back for England at the World Cup in Russia in 2018, and he played either side for Conte’s Inter.