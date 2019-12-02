Burnley just miss out on Blackburn Rovers tie in Emirates FA Cup

Burnley missed out on a third round tie against Blackburn Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup.

With just four balls left to draw the two rivals remained in the pot, but Micah Richards and Tony Adams kept the two apart.

Burnley beat Barnsley at Turf Moor in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup last season

Instead, the Clarets will entertain League One Peterborough United in the competition at Turf Moor.

The ties will take place on the weekend of January 4th, 2020.

The two sides haven't played each other in nearly seven years when they shared a 2-2 draw in the Championship.

Posh were heading for three points when Tommy Rowe's double cancelled out Charlie Austin's early opener.

However, striker Martin Paterson equalised with just five minutes remaining.