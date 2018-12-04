Burnley keeper Hart - players are together and behind boss Dyche

Clarets keeper Joe Hart insists the players are together and behind boss Sean Dyche as they look for a way out of the bottom three.

Burnley host unbeaten Liverpool tomorrow night after slipping into the relegation zone at the weekend.

But while things are not going to plan on the pitch, with only two wins in 14 league games, the 75-cap England international believes the squad is up to the challenge.

Asked if he and the players are behind the manager, Hart said: “Of course. If we are going to get out of this situation, we have to be together as a unit.

“This manager has been here a long time and worked with the players for a long time.

“Us new guys, one of the things when you come to this club, you have to buy into it. It is one of the key things in negotiations.

“Negotiations are not necessarily about the contract. It is about buying into what the club is about. That is what we have done.”

Burnley have struggled to put performances, never mind results, together so far this season, so how difficult will it be to get back to more recognisable levels?: “It is going to be tough but we are more than capable of doing it. It is something we feel capable of doing.

“We feel we can steady the ship and start moving in an upward way.

“But it is not going to be easy. The Premier League is not easy.

“It is not easy for anyone. It is not easy for Liverpool to do what they are doing or for us to do what we are doing.

“That is what separates it on matchday. For the 95 minutes we will have a right go.”

But the big positive is that Burnley have 24 games to put things right: “There is a long way to go but the only thing I can do is look at the now and that is our game tomorrow night.

“That is where our focus is right now, worrying about how many games there are to go or have gone, I think you can get lost in too many things that are uncertain and the certainty is that we are going to take Liverpool on and three points are available.”

And Hart is grateful that the supporters have yet to really turn on the players and manager, amid some understandable frustration on social media: “We need to improve it and give the home fans something to shout about. They turn up and fill Turf Moor regularly and we need to give them a performance.

“Of course, the fans don’t kick off when we don’t necessarily win, they stick with the team and I think we all appreciate that, we really do, and it is payback time.

“This team and this town does a lot better when people are smiling and people are seeing that people are working hard and I think that is respected here and that is the least we can do.”