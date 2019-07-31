Burnley line up Leeds keeper to bolster pool with Heaton exit imminent

Burnley arr eyeing Leeds United's young Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell to bolster their goalkeeping pool, with Tom Heaton expected to join Aston Villa before the weekend.

The Clarets skipper is on his way to Villa Park, after a fee, believed to be £8m plus £500,000 in add ons, was agreed on Tuesday night.

And, after releasing Danish keeper Anders Lindegaard at the end of the season, Burnley would be left with the three senior options in England internationals Nick Pope and Joe Hart, and Adam Legzdins.

Our sister newspaper the Yorkshire Evening Post report that Leeds United have confirmed Burnley's interest in Peacock-Farrell, with the 22-year-old having been edged out of the number one slot at Elland Road by Kiko Casilla.

Peacock-Farrell, whose contract runs out next summer, is a Leeds academy product, but isn't keen on playing second fiddle at the club, saying earlier this year: "If I stay at Leeds I'll be staying at Leeds to play.

"The two scenarios would probably be I'm staying at Leeds and I'm playing or I'll have to be elsewhere I think.

"They said they wanted to open discussions on a contract but that was two weeks ago and I still haven't heard anything.

"But then they also said that last season. We're a season gone and it still hasn't happened. I don't know what to make of it.

"The aim is to be playing football, I have to.

"I'm not one of those goalkeepers who could be content with sitting on the bench and picking up a wage.''

Peacock-Farrell made 29 first team appearances last season.